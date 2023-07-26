Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Richmond Preview

|
What is your approach heading into Saturday’s race?
“I would say our approach is to do everything we can to put ourselves in position to win. That’s our only option to make the playoffs and that’s what we plan to do.”
Is there a track that you’ve raced at in any series that is similar to Richmond?
“Richmond is similar to 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola (Florida) in a lot of ways. It’s a worn out short track where you have to manage and save tires and be there at the end of the race. I’ve had a lot of strong runs at 5 Flags -- won the Snowflake and almost won the Derby -- so I feel like Richmond is a place where I can go out and compete for the win.”