Bayley Currey - Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Pocono Recap: Ross Chastain piloted the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado last weekend in Pocono. Chastain was trapped mid-pack for most of the race until an accident with less than 10 laps remaining took him out of the running. Chastain finished 30th, pushing the No. 41 team back to 15th in the owner’s championship standings with one race remaining in the regular season.

One More Opportunity to Make Postseason: Sitting 71 points behind the cut line in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series owner’s point standings, the No. 41 team is in a must-win position. Currey’s last race in the Truck Series came at Nashville where he collected his second top-five of the year.

Currey at Richmond Raceway: Saturday night will mark Bayley Currey’s first start at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The Texas-born driver has five starts in the Xfinity Series with an average finish of 25.4.

Currey on Friday’s Race at Richmond Raceway: “I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of this Unishippers Silverado in Richmond. This place is so unique because you carry so much speed into the tight corners and it all comes down to who can save the most tire. Obviously, this weekend is the Worldwide Express 250 so we really want to perform for WWEX Racing and their carrier partners. I’m very confident and optimistic heading into this weekend and I hope that shows on Saturday night.”

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR