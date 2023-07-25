Lawless Alan - Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Pocono Recap: Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway did not go as planned for the No. 45 AUTOParkit team as they suffered nose damage on the initial start of the race. From there, Alan and team continued to improve the truck throughout the race, until he was involved in a late-race incident which caused damage to most of the field. Alan drove to a 27th-place finish while advancing to 23rd in the driver point standings.

Alan on Last Race at Pocono Raceway: “After getting nose damage on the start of the race at Pocono, it was all about rebounding throughout the day. Pocono is a very aero-sensitive track and the damage made it very challenging to carry speed. But, we worked with what we had and have to focus on this weekend in Richmond.”

Alan at Richmond Raceway: Lawless Alan has made one start at Richmond Raceway, where he qualified 27th and finished 24th.

Alan on Friday’s Race at Richmond Raceway: “Richmond is a very abrasive track and a tough place to get around. I think it’s a true driver’s track and I’m excited for the challenge that Richmond presents. We were able to show speed at North Wilkesboro earlier this year on a very abrasive surface, so I’m optimistic heading into this weekend.”

On the Truck: Lawless Alan’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Independent Equipment Dealers Association colors this weekend at Richmond Raceway. In addition, the No. 45 will also race with support from Easton Sales and Rentals and Rokbak.

Niece Motorsports PR