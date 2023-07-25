GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Richmond Raceway

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEqui pment.com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 345 at Richmond Raceway. This truck debuted one year ago at the Virginia short track, where Grant qualified fifth and finished in the fourth position. It also was raced in two starts last year at Kansas Speedway with a fifth place finish and at Phoenix Raceway where it finished in sixth in the final race of the season. Grant raced this truck one time this year at Darlington, where he finished in 14th place after a last lap crash.

- Richmond Race Winner: When the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series made its return to Richmond Raceway in 2020, it was Enfinger that won the first race back under the lights. On that night, Grant would lead three times during the race, including the final seven laps, for a total of 18 laps. It would mark his third win of four in the 2020 season, the most he's ever won in his career.

- Hensley at Richmond: When it comes to experience at this racetrack, look no further than Jeff Hensley. Before he was a Crew Chief, Hensley was a driver that raced five times at Richmond, and he finished 10th in the spring NXS race in 1984. After transitioning from behind the wheel to on top of the pit box, Jeff went on to call 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series races as well as five CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at this track. Hensley has three top-10 finishes in NXS competition, and won a pole at the track in 1993 with Chuck Bown. He owns two Truck Series wins at Richmond, with the first coming in 2005 with Mike Skinner, and the second was with Enfinger in 2020.

- #FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Enfinger has two wins in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heading into the final race of the regular season (Kansas Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway), and is currently third in the points standings (17 points behind Zane Smith in second and 59 points behind overall leader, Corey Heim). He has mustered six top-fives and eight top-10 finishes this year, and earned an extra playoff point by winning a stage at World Wide Technology Raceway en route to his second race win of the year. Locked in, the veteran is looking to earn extra playoffs points before the postseason begins next race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

- GE Appearances: Fans attending the Worldwide Express 250 will have an opportunity to meet Grant Enfinger on race day:

NCTS Autograph Session | Saturday, July 29th: Enfinger will sign autographs along with the majority of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series field in the Richmond Raceway Amphitheater from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM local time on Saturday.

- From The Drivers Seat: You've ran really well in all of your previous starts at Richmond, what is it about this type of track that fits your driving style?

“I love the tracks that are low on grip and have tire falloff. Richmond is one of the toughest short tracks that we have when it comes to tire management, and it's important to manage your stuff because of all the long runs that the place puts on. Last year I felt like we had a top-five truck, but I feel like Jeff Hensley has made our package better since then. I'm confident in all of the preparation that Jeff and the guys have put in on improving our Champion Power Equipment Chevy this time around, and would love if we could finish out the regular season with another win to give us the momentum heading into the playoffs."