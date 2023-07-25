GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Richmond Raceway

- About the Wendell Scott Foundation: Founded in 2011, The Wendell Scott Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization inspired by Wendell Scott, Sr. and provides services such as job-skill training, STEM education opportunities, mentoring, and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth between the ages of 8-18 years in Danville, Virginia and surrounding areas.
The Foundation's mission of using educational attainment to end racial disparities in education and health is vital in addressing economic inequality and improving future success in African-American communities. For more information, please visit www.wendellscott.org.
- Camp Cultivation: Caruth will drive a special Camp Cultivation paint scheme this weekend in Richmond. The three-day camp, which was hosted by the Wendell Scott Foundation and New College Institute, took place at the Virginia State University campus last week and was a major success. As one of the key programs the foundation puts on throughout the year, Camp Cultivation brought students together to learn about various STEM career fields and the importance of furthering their education. Read the full press release about the camp here.
- Chassis History/Info: Rajah Caruth and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 337 at Richmond. Caruth raced this truck at Martinsville Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway this season, and Sheldon Creed won with it in its first race at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2021. Its first start at Richmond will be this weekend.
- Home Sweet Home: Rajah was born in nearby, Washington, D.C. and considers Richmond Raceway as his "true" home track. This racetrack was the first track that he had ever attended as a fan, and he says that first exposure to racing hooked him for life. Caruth made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the track in 2022 and carries these special memories with him every time he races here.
- Walter at Richmond: Chad Walter has led the team for 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond Raceway dating back to 2005. He has one top-five and five top-10 finishes, with a best result of fifth in 2012 working with Sam Hornish, Jr. Walter has two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts as well at Richmond with a best finish of fifth place in 2020 working with Tyler Ankrum.
- RC Appearances: Fans attending the Worldwide Express 250 will have an opportunity to meet Rajah Caruth on race day:
- NCTS Autograph Session | Saturday, July 29th: Caruth will sign autographs along with the majority of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series field in the Richmond Raceway Amphitheater from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM local time on Saturday.
- Pocono Recap: During the last NCTS race at Pocono Raceway, Rajah experienced an up-and-down day. The driver of the No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet started the weekend off on a high note by qualifying in the seventh position, his third best start of the year. Caruth would drop to 16th at the end of Stage 1, but rallied back to score points in Stage 2 with an eighth place finish. Having narrowly escaped disaster on lap 53 when there was a 10-truck pile up directly in front of him, Caruth would slip by cleanly to finish in 16th position on the lead lap.
- One Final Push: Richmond is the site of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular season finale, providing the drivers with one last opportunity to make the playoffs field. In order to advance into the postseason, Rajah Caruth will need to win Saturday's Worldwide Express 250. Should he be able to advance, the battle for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors will continue through the end of the season.
- From The Driver's Seat: Richmond Raceway is one of the top tracks that hold a special place in your heart, so what would a win in your home race mean to you and your team?
"It would be so special and moving to get it done this weekend. It’s been such a tumultuous last year and some change, so to be able to potentially get my first win and lock us into the playoffs would be storybook. I'm thankful to everybody that has been supporting our program here at GMS Racing this year, and it's special to run a Camp Cultivation paint scheme this weekend. I know how hard Warrick, Chinique, and the team at the Wendell Scott Foundation and New College Institute have been working on putting that program together. It was fun to join them at the camp last week and I'm sure that running with it represented on our truck is going to help spread the word for next time. We can get it done this weekend. Whatever it takes!"