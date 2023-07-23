Ross Chastain - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap

Chastain on Saturday’s Race at Pocono Raceway: “Throughout the weekend, we battled a really loose Silverado. That ended up carrying into the race and we struggled most of the day. I felt that we had the truck handling the best it had all-day before we were caught up in the pileup. But, it’s always a pleasure driving these trucks for Niece Motorsports and WWEXRacing.”

Race Recap: Ross Chastain made his final Craftsman Truck Series start of the season on Saturday in Pocono. The Florida-born driver struggled on Friday with a 29th-place finish in practice and a 23rd-place qualifying effort.

Fortunately, Chastain and team were able to find speed on Saturday to work towards the front, making steady gains throughout the race. Chastain would finish the first stage in 19th, the second-highest running Niece Motorsports Chevy.

Much like teammate, Carson Hocevar, the No. 41 would short-pit in the second stage which would allow them to remain on track during the stage caution. He finished 28th in the stage, but would restart inside the top-10 when racing resumed in Stage Three.

But with eight laps remaining, Chastain was collected in a big pileup off of turn-one which ended his day prematurely. The ‘Melon Man’ would finish in 30th as the No. 41 falls to 15th in the owner’s points standings.

Niece Motorsports PR