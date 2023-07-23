Lawless Alan - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap

Alan On Saturday’s Race at Pocono: “I feel like we were struggling with the handling of our truck for most of the race. On the start, we got damage from someone missing a shift which made it a little bit more difficult throughout the race. But, we worked with the cards we were dealt and continued to work on it all day.”

Race Recap: Saturday marked Lawless Alan’s second start at the Tricky Triangle as he is in a must-win situation to make the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs. Alan wasn’t thrilled with the handling of his Silverado for most of the weekend. But, Wally Rogers and team worked together to help to balance of the AUTOParkit Silverado.

From his 27th-place qualifying effort, Alan would fall back to 29th in the initial stage but would rebound for a 17th-place finish in Stage Two. Unfortunately, Alan was involved in a few incidents throughout the race which hindered the performance of his No. 45 Chevy.

Ultimately, Alan would finish where he started, in 27th, as he advances to 23rd in the driver’s points standings.

Niece Motorsports PR