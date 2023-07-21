Ford Performance - NCTS Pocono Qualifying Quotes

Ford Finishing Results:

6th – Zane Smith

21st – Hailie Deegan

22nd – Ben Rhodes

25th – Matt Crafton

29th – Josh Reaume

31st – Cory Roper

32nd – Stephen Mallozzi

34th – Ty Majeski

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Birch Gold Group Ford F-150 – “I wasn’t too happy with our Birch Gold Ford in practice, but I was also in dirty air and dirty air here is really bad, so I didn’t really know quite what we had. I know I picked up a lot of pace once I got by myself there in practice, and going into qualifying I felt really good. I still want to be freer for the race tomorrow, just knowing at some point throughout the day you’re gonna be in dirty air. I’m happy with where we qualified. I didn’t think we were gonna be quite that good, so I’m excited for tomorrow. We haven’t really raced this truck much. This is the truck we won the championship with last year, so I’m excited to have it back.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Farm Paint/Curb Records Ford F-150 – “I felt it get soft on the entry to the tunnel. Thankfully, it didn’t blow it out, it just obviously cut it and was leaking air slowly, so I was able to not destroy the truck. It could have been a lot worse. It’s unfortunate, but we’ll have to come from the back tomorrow.”

HOW DIFFICULT WILL THAT BE? “It’s always hard here. We always preach about track position, but here more than most tracks it’s harder to come through the field here. Track position is everything, so hopefully we can hit the strategy right and find our way towards the front at the end.”

Ford Performance PR