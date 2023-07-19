Dye - Pocono Preview

2023 NASCAR Truck Series Stats

Starts: 14; Best start: 9th; Best finish: 11th (Gateway); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 16th

Chassis History

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 in the Pocono mountains. Chassis no. 330 has been driven twice before at Pocono, first by Zane Smith in 2021 where it finished 14th, then last season by Jack Wood where it finished 33rd after getting involved in a crash. Daniel has raced with this chassis three times this season, and earned his best finish of 11th at WWT Raceway with it last month. Smith took it to victory lane at Dover Motor Speedway in 2020.

Rookie of the Year

Rebounding from an off-track excursion earlier in the race, Daniel Dye was able to claw his way through the field en route to a top-15 finish. A 14th place result for Dye at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course was the second best result of all NCTS rookies in the field. Daniel surpassed his teammate, Rajah Caruth, and is now third in rookie points (139 back from Sanchez and 61 behind Garcia) heading into Pocono.