Lawless Alan - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Mid-Ohio Recap: In the final road course race of the year, Lawless Alan was able to impress. The Los Angeles driver was able to collect a stage point with a 10th-place finish in Stage One after starting the race 21st. Unfortunately for the driver of the No. 45, he was not able to get back into the top-10 after the first stage, ultimately finishing 17th, and tying his best finish of the season thus far.

Alan on Last Race at Mid-Ohio: “I’m happy with how the day went for our team. We were able to run up front, collect a stage point, and show our speed after coming from the back multiple times. It was really sketchy when the track was wet, but I think that’s where I made up the most time. In the end, I wish we could have finished a bit better, but it’s a step in the right direction for our team.”

Alan at Pocono Raceway: Alan will make his third-career start at Pocono this weekend. In two previous starts, Alan has a best finish of 20th and an average finish of 21st.

Alan on Saturday’s Race at Pocono Raceway: “I get some added confidence coming to a track I’ve been to more than once. Pocono is one of those tracks and I’ve had decent runs there the past two years. That said, I’m hoping to build on our good finish last race in Mid-Ohio and improve our season-best finish.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

Niece Motorsports PR