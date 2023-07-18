Austin Hill to Wheel Spire Motorsports Chevy Silverado at Pocono Raceway

Spire Motorsports announced today Austin Hill will steer the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in the July 22 CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race at Pocono Raceway where ARCO Design/Build will serve as the team’s primary sponsor.



Hill, a native of Winston, Ga., is a veteran of 121 NCTS starts dating to 2014 where he has earned three poles, eight wins, 27 top-five and 54 top-10 finishes. The 29-year-old driver made two starts for Spire Motorsports in 2022, including last year’s annual NCTS visit to the uniquely configured 2.5-mile Long Pond, Penn., race course.



The team and is led by championship-winning industry veterans Mike Greci and Kevin “Bono” Manion.



“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 7 ARCO Design/Build Silverado at Pocono Raceway,” said Hill. “Last year with practice and qualifying getting rained out, we had to start in back, but the Spire Motorsports team brought a fast truck, and we were able to get a top-five finish. I’ve had success and a chance to win in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Pocono in the past, so I feel confident that we will have a shot to contend for the win.”



Hill and Greci will be looking to tap into their shared history from their three-year run at Hattori Racing Enterprises where Hill drove the team’s No. 16 entry and Greci served as general manager. Hill earned a spot in the NCWTS playoffs all three years (2019-2021), finishing as high as fifth in 2019.



Hill, the full-time driver of Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is a three-time race winner in 2023 and currently sits second in points, just 33 markers outside the top spot.



Meanwhile, Spire Motorsports has made five NCTS starts in 2023 with four different drivers including Corey LaJoie (Daytona/Darlington), Jonathan Davenport (Bristol) Kyle Larson (North Wilkesboro) and, most recently, Marco Andretti (Mid-Ohio). Larson earned the organization’s second NCTS win in dominating fashion in the Tyson 250 at NASCAR’s celebrated return to Wilkes County, N.C.



“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to have a driver of Austin’s caliber behind the wheel this weekend at Pocono Raceway,” said Greci. “It’s no secret that Austin and I have some history together, so I know, first hand, what kind of talent he is. His Xfintiy Series results this season speak for themselves. I’m confident anytime Austin is in our truck, we’re fully capable of running up front and winning races.”



The CRC Brakleen 150 from Pocono Raceway will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, July 22 beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time. The 15th of 23 races on the 2023 NCTS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR