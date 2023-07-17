Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes, Kaz Grala Join Forces for Pocono

TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that Kaz Grala will return to the seat of the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Pocono Raceway. Serial 1 E-Bikes will serve as the primary partner for Grala’s third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) race of the 2023 season.

Serial 1 is a US-based E-Bike brand inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson founders and the revolutionary impact of their first motorcycle, affectionately referred to as Serial Number One.

In his two previous starts behind the wheel of the No. 1 truck this season, Grala finished 17th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ninth at Circuit of the Americas in March. The full-time Xfinity Series regular has two truck races to his credit at the 2.5-mile tri-oval with those starts coming in 2017 and 2022.

"I am looking forward to making another start with TRICON at Pocono," said Grala. "We showed speed in the races we ran together earlier this year, so I am optimistic that we can put together a great showing. I need to thank Carl Ruedebusch, Dion Reif, and the Serial 1 Dealer Network for coming on board and giving me the opportunity to drive the No. 1 again.”

"After researching Kaz's resume of racing accomplishments and spending time with him at the track the last few months, I have gathered a greater understanding of his approach to racing. It was obvious to me that we wanted to sponsor him and go for a win!" said Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Serial 1 Dion Reif. “In addition, we wanted to promote an amazing charitable cause, by partnering with Little Bricks at "The Tricky Triangle." The non-profit is a transformative organization dedicated to uplifting the spirits of hospitalized children, which hits home for me and my family as well as our Serial 1 team members."

“We are so excited to be teaming up with Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes to build BIG smiles on hospitalized kids across North America. Dion and Serial 1 have stepped up with a generous donation, and now sponsorship support as well as some of their amazing products. I can’t wait to ride up to our first children’s hospital on my Little Bricks Serial 1 E-Bike with LEGO sets in tow!” said Russell Cassvah, President & Founder Little Bricks Charity.

The CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 22. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Tricon Garage PR