New College Institute & the Wendell Scott Foundation Bring Camp Cultivation to Richmond Raceway with Rajah Caruth

GMS Racing's NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth will debut a new paint scheme at Richmond Raceway with support from New College Institute and the Wendell Scott Foundation. The scheme will be ran to bring eyes on the foundation's upcoming Camp Cultivation initiatives which will be held from July 18th-20th.

Hosted by the Wendell Scott Foundation at the Virginia State University campus, Camp Cultivation is a unique residential overnight learning experience for bright, forward-thinking high school students who will evolve into a generation of leaders, innovators, engineers, and scientists. Students will learn by engaging in hands-on activities, including simulation, augmented reality, virtual reality, workshops, and instructional labs. They will have the opportunity to experience college life while attending the three-day residential program.

"We are excited to showcase our Camp Cultivation initiatives through the new paint scheme at Richmond Raceway. At the Wendell Scott Foundation, we are dedicated to carrying on the legacy of Wendell Scott by empowering and equipping the next generation of leaders. Camp Cultivation provides a unique and immersive learning experience for high school students, allowing them to explore their passions and develop skills in STEM fields," said Warrick Scott, CEO of the Wendell Scott Foundation. "Partnerships like these allow us to give back to our local communities by providing opportunities for students to excel in the world of STEM education. We are grateful to partner with GMS Racing to inspire and shape the future of these bright young minds."

Along with the release of the Born Driven children's book, Camp Cultivation yet another way that the Wendell Scott Foundation is acting and building upon their namesake's legacy. The foundation has placed a main focus on giving back to their local Virginia communities, and they aim to provide students with the tools to further their education and explore options that lead to their future careers. Activities and engagements like these shine on the commitment the organization has to its youth.

“NCI is proud to partner with the Wendell Scott Foundation and their affiliates. We are honored to be included on No. 24 truck. Working together, we are poised to continue providing innovating and exciting STEM education and literacy development opportunities for students all throughout the Commonwealth.” said Joe Sumner, Executive Director of New College Institute.

With the importance of STEM fields in the NASCAR industry, the opportunity to raise awareness for the foundation's efforts on the racetrack provides a unique way to bring an entirely different audience into the sport. GMS Racing is proud to spread this message and encourages its fans to support their efforts. Camp volunteers can sign up for the program by visiting the link here. Caruth will join the camp as a motivational speaker and assist with several of the planned activities with the students throughout the program.

"I'm eager to get to experience everything Camp Cultivation has in store for its students and think that the team at the Wendell Scott Foundation has done such a great job putting it all together. Getting students actively involved in these types of programs will do so much for their futures in education and careers, and it means a lot that the people who support me have put forth so much effort into developing this program. I'm proud to represent the foundation and appreciate the opportunity to use my platform to get the word out about the fun experiences they have in store." said Caruth.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Richmond Raceway for the final race of the regular season on Saturday, July 29th. Live coverage of the Worldwide Express 250 will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 (TV), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and Sirius XM NASCAR (Channel 90) at 7:30 PM ET. Follow GMS Racing on social media for continued partner updates and announcements. #WeAreGMS

GMS Racing PR