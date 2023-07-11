Kaden Honeycutt Returns to Truck Series Action at Pocono Raceway

Kaden Honeycutt will pilot the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado at Pocono Raceway, making his eighth NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start of the 2023 season.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel and am extremely thankful to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity,” said Honeycutt. “We’re hopeful that we can get some more partners to come on board and make some more starts this season. I’ve been working at the shop the last few months, so I know how hard this organization is working to field fast trucks. I’m looking forward to Pocono.”

Honeycutt turned heads earlier this season, turning in strong performances at some of the circuit’s toughest tracks. The Texas-native earned four top-15 finishes in seven starts, including top-10s at the Bristol dirt track and Darlington Raceway.

“Kaden has really impressed a lot of people in the Truck Series this season, so we are happy to have him behind the wheel of one of our Chevrolets,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Our team is working hard to build the fastest trucks we can. We visited Victory Lane at Pocono in 2019, and are looking for more of the same.”

The CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway will air live on FS1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Saturday, July 22 at 12 p.m. ET.

Niece Motorsports PR