Jack Wood Finishes 31st at Mid-Ohio

Jack Wood qualified ninth for Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course but found himself playing from behind on the damp course when shortly after the caution flew on lap 1, he got tapped from behind by another competitor and spun. After getting his truck refired, he hit pit road to top off with fuel and would take the ensuing restart from the tail of the field.

 

Wood’s misfortunes continued on lap 6 when a truck spun in front of him, and he had to go through the grass to avoid it. Two laps later he would have to hit pit road to clear grass off the grill because his Rowdy Manufacturing Silverado was overheating.

 

The California driver would finish the opening stage 23rd and Stage Two in 17th before he found himself in trouble again in the Final Stage. The No. 51 Silverado went off course and came to a stop in the gravel trap. After having to be pulled out by the tow vehicles, Wood would fall two laps down. He would be able to continue on in the event but would end the day with a disappointing 31st-place finish.

  • Corey Heim won Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 250. It was his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory of 2023 and fourth of his career. Zane Smith finished second, while Christian Eckes, Stewart Friesen and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five.
  • There were 10 cautions for 23 laps and six lead changes among four drivers.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner Point Standings:

The No. 51 team fell one spot to seventh in the Craftsman Truck Series owner point standings. After 14 races they sit 39 points above the cutoff line for making the post season with two races remaining.

