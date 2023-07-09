Jack Wood Finishes 31st at Mid-Ohio

Jack Wood qualified ninth for Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course but found himself playing from behind on the damp course when shortly after the caution flew on lap 1, he got tapped from behind by another competitor and spun. After getting his truck refired, he hit pit road to top off with fuel and would take the ensuing restart from the tail of the field. Wood’s misfortunes continued on lap 6 when a truck spun in front of him, and he had to go through the grass to avoid it. Two laps later he would have to hit pit road to clear grass off the grill because his Rowdy Manufacturing Silverado was overheating. The California driver would finish the opening stage 23rd and Stage Two in 17th before he found himself in trouble again in the Final Stage. The No. 51 Silverado went off course and came to a stop in the gravel trap. After having to be pulled out by the tow vehicles, Wood would fall two laps down. He would be able to continue on in the event but would end the day with a disappointing 31st-place finish.