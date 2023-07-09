Sunday, Jul 09

Chase Purdy Finishes 13th at Mid-Ohio

NASCAR Truck Series News
Chase Purdy and the Bama Buggies team came from the 24th starting position to finish 13th in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

 

The start of the race was delayed by nearly an hour for lightning in the area and then started with the teams on wet weather tires in the rain. After finishing 19th in the opening stanza, the team switched to slick tires between stages and the No. 4 Silverado came to life. Purdy finished Stage Two in the 10th position and was running eighth when a caution flew with 12 laps remaining.

 

The Bama Buggies Chevrolet lined up on the inside of the fourth row for the restart with nine laps remaining. When the outside lane got bottled up, Purdy surged into the top five momentarily before getting caught three-wide on the outside heading into a corner and got pushed off the track. He would fall to the 12th position before another caution occurred before the field made it back to complete the lap.

 

Purdy lined up on the seventh row when the field went back green with five laps remaining and would end the race in the 13th position.
 

Chase Purdy, Driver of the No. 4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet:
 

Talk about your race.

“Everyone on this No. 4 Bama Buggies team fought hard all weekend and we made a huge turnaround today from where we were in practice and qualifying yesterday. Came from the 24th starting position to battle inside the top 10 in the second half of the race until we got shoved off the track with less than 10 laps to go and ended up 13th.”

O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 Recap:
  • Corey Heim won Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 250. It was his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory of 2023 and fourth of his career. Zane Smith finished second, while Christian Eckes, Stewart Friesen and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five.
  • There were 10 cautions for 23 laps and six lead changes among four drivers.

 

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings:

Purdy remained 13th in the Craftsman Truck Series point standings. After 14 races he sits 49 points below the cutoff line for making the post season with just two races remaining in the regular season.

KBM PR

Speedway Digest Staff

