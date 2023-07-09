Chase Purdy Finishes 13th at Mid-Ohio

Chase Purdy and the Bama Buggies team came from the 24th starting position to finish 13th in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The start of the race was delayed by nearly an hour for lightning in the area and then started with the teams on wet weather tires in the rain. After finishing 19th in the opening stanza, the team switched to slick tires between stages and the No. 4 Silverado came to life. Purdy finished Stage Two in the 10th position and was running eighth when a caution flew with 12 laps remaining. The Bama Buggies Chevrolet lined up on the inside of the fourth row for the restart with nine laps remaining. When the outside lane got bottled up, Purdy surged into the top five momentarily before getting caught three-wide on the outside heading into a corner and got pushed off the track. He would fall to the 12th position before another caution occurred before the field made it back to complete the lap. Purdy lined up on the seventh row when the field went back green with five laps remaining and would end the race in the 13th position.