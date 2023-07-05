GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

- About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 145 this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The chassis’ debut came earlier this season at Circuit of The Americas where Grant walked away with a respectable 12th place finish.

- Hensley Returned One Year Ago: Before this race last summer, GMS Racing announced the return of Jeff Hensley to take command of the No. 23 team. Since the announcement, Hensley and Enfinger have accumulated a long list of top-fives, top-10s and three wins in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. This dynamic duo has a combined total of over 60 years of experience in the industry.

- #FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Mid-Ohio, Pocono, and Richmond are the three remaining tracks left on the schedule in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular season. Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 team have locked themselves into the 10-driver playoffs by virtue of the two wins at Kansas Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway, and currently have a total of 11 playoffs points in their tally, fourth highest of all drivers. Enfinger is third in the points standings heading into this weekend's race, only 31 behind point leader, Corey Heim.

- GE Appearances: Fans attending the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 will have an opportunity to meet Grant Enfinger on race day at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

NCTS Autograph Session I Saturday, July 8th : Enfinger will be signing autographs in the Mid-Ohio Frontstretch Pavilion Saturday morning with the majority of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series field at 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM local time.

- From The Driver's Seat: What are your thoughts and expectations heading into Mid-Ohio and the last few races before the playoffs?

“I am excited to return to Mid-Ohio this weekend. Last year we learned a lot for our first time being on the track. The most important takeaway was being adaptable to different racing conditions. I feel like the track provided good racing. Hopefully we can take what we learned last year and use it to gain some more points towards the regular season championship and the playoffs. Our No. 23 team has worked hard this year and put in long hours lately to make sure we have a fast Chevrolet to compete with. Looking forward to making the awesome people at GMS Racing proud.”