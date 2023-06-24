Bayley Currey - Rackley Roofing 200 Race Recap

Currey On Friday’s Race at Nashville Superspeedway: "Man, today was just what this team needed. The WWEXRacing/ Unishippers Silverado was incredibly fast and that showed with how well we qualified and ran in the race. I've never had a race like that where we battled up front for the entirety of the race. I'm so proud of this team because this is the kinds of finishes they deserves. I'm just blessed with the opportunity to drive these trucks and thankful for everybody who makes it possible."

Race Recap: From his career-best starting spot, to his second top-five of the season, Bayley Currey had a career night in Music City. The Texas-born driver ran inside the top-five for most of the Rackley Roofing 200, collecting stage points in each stage with a 3rd and 8th-place finish in Stage One and Two, respectively.



While the battle up front was tight throughout long green flag runs, cautions halted the action multiple times throughout the night to create interesting strategies among the field. A caution with ten lap remaining in race presented crew chief, Mike Hillman Jr. with an opportunity to bring the No. 41 Silverado down pit road for tires.



Although the move didn't result in a victory, Currey was able to pilot his truck into the top-five to finish fifth; his second top-five in four starts this season. With this fifth-place finish, Currey helped move the No. 41 into 14th in the owner's championship with three races remaining in the regular season.

Niece Motorsports PR