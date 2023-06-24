Saturday, Jun 24

RACE RECAP: Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Jun 24 12
RACE RECAP: Nashville Superspeedway NK Photography Photo

Hailie Deegan - No. 13 Ford Performance F-150

Nashville Race Information

Started: 20th

Stage 1: 32nd

Stage 2: 31st

Finished: 28th

Laps: 146/150

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 18th

Owner Points: 22nd
 

Jake Drew - No. 66 Capstone Engineered Solutions Ford F-150

Nashville Race Information

Started: 24th

Stage 1: 21st

Stage 2: 9th

Finished: 12th

Laps: 150/150

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

 

“The day goes by so fast with only a short practice, and then straight into qualifying and the race. So, it’s hard to get to the grips of everything. I made a few mistakes throughout the day, but I was super stoked to have learned and progressed all day long. I had a great team behind me – Capstone and ThorSport brought me a good Ford F-150. It was a super fun day, and I hope to be able to do more.”

Matt Crafton - No. 88 Menards/Paslode Ford F-150

 

Nashville Race Information

Started: 23rd

Stage 1: 19th

Stage 2: 22nd

Finished: 15th

Laps: 150/150

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 9th

Owner Points: 10th
 

Ty Majeski - No. 98 FarmPaint.com Ford F-150

Nashville Race Information

Started: 11th

Stage 1: 15th

Stage 2: 33rd

Finished: 31st

Laps: 133/150

Laps Led: 55

Status: Running

Driver Points: 4th

Owner Points: 4th
 

Ben Rhodes - No. 99 Bommarito Automotive Group Ford F-150

Nashville Race Information

Started: 16th

Stage 1: 12th

Stage 2: 5th

Finished: 9th

Laps: 150/150

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 5th

Owner Points: 5th
 

"We made a lot of gains throughout the race. When we unloaded, I wasn’t happy with the truck at all. Even in qualifying, which is why we started back in 16th. But all night long, Brian Ross, my pit crew and all my guys worked on it. We eventually got to a point where we found ourselves in the top-five. So, I was like, ‘Wow, we did really well here. Let’s keep it going.’ But ultimately, as the race went on, the track started to change once the sun went down. It went in the opposite direction from what we thought and what we were planning for all day. The track got a little bit away from us, and I’d say that was the difference between a fifth place and down to where we were in ninth. All-in-all though, those are good notes for next year, and it was a very solid effort by this Bommarito Automotive Group Ford F-150 team. The truck is in one piece… It was a sketchy race. So, that’s all I can ask for. We got good points tonight, and we’re just going to move on to the next one. This is a marathon, not a sprint. We’re in it for the long-haul.”

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Saturday, July 8 at 12:30 p.m. EST

FOX Sports 1 | Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN)

Thorsport PR

Speedway Digest Staff

