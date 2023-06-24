RACE RECAP: Nashville Superspeedway

"We made a lot of gains throughout the race. When we unloaded, I wasn’t happy with the truck at all. Even in qualifying, which is why we started back in 16th. But all night long, Brian Ross, my pit crew and all my guys worked on it. We eventually got to a point where we found ourselves in the top-five. So, I was like, ‘Wow, we did really well here. Let’s keep it going.’ But ultimately, as the race went on, the track started to change once the sun went down. It went in the opposite direction from what we thought and what we were planning for all day. The track got a little bit away from us, and I’d say that was the difference between a fifth place and down to where we were in ninth. All-in-all though, those are good notes for next year, and it was a very solid effort by this Bommarito Automotive Group Ford F-150 team. The truck is in one piece… It was a sketchy race. So, that’s all I can ask for. We got good points tonight, and we’re just going to move on to the next one. This is a marathon, not a sprint. We’re in it for the long-haul.”