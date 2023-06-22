Young’s Motorsports Nashville Superspeedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd Primary Partner(s): Record Rack Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Tyler Young 2023 Driver Points Position: 27th 2023 Owner Points Position: 34th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, the 13th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career. No. 153: This weekend at Nashville, Boyd will make his 153rd career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 99th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night. The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports. Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Record Rack as the primary marketing partner for the 13th race of the 2022 Truck Series season. Sportsman's Choice® Record Rack® wildlife products are engineered to attract and nourish deer for overall health and antler development. Record Rack® like "Golden Deer Nuggets™" and “Sportsman” products help attract and grow a bigger class of bucks. Whether you’re a wildlife watcher looking to see more deer on your land, or an avid sportsman looking to bring in a trophy, they’ve got the right feed to meet your goals. Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Nashville, Boyd will promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative. NASCAR Driver, Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.) The window for nominations will be open on July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt. Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Nashville Superspeedway Track Stats: Friday night’s Rackley Roofing 200 will mark Boyd’s second start at the 1.33-mile speedway. Last June in his Truck Series debut in the Music City, he earned a track-best finish of 25th after starting 27th in the 2022 Rackley Roofing 200 for Young’s Motorsports. He also holds an average finish of 25.0 and has completed 150 of 150 laps, for a 100 percent lap completion rate. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway; Boyd has made 58 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.9. Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports. In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds. Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 99 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.1. Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Record Rack Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young. Friday night will be his first tango with Nashville as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ sixth, seventh and eighth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 19th place with Jesse Little on June 24, 2022. Since 2021, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.0 and an average finish of 23.6 in five Truck Series starts overall. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 442 starts from 53 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.4 and an average finishing position of 21.5. Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote: On Nashville Superspeedway: “Racing in Nashville is huge for NASCAR. It’s the perfect place for our No. 12 Record Rack Chevrolet Silverado RST and launching this year’s Bucks for the Brave initiative. “We had a solid outing last June, but I am hopeful for a strong finish on Friday night that we carry not only into the weekend but our next race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next month.” On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck. “What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”