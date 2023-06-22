Jake Drew Will Make His NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Debut at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2022 ARCA Menards Series West champion, Jake Drew, is set to make his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut piloting the No. 66 Ford F-150 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 23.

The California native’s racing career started when he got his hands on his first go-kart at the age of five. By six he was winning local club and regional races. He continued to progress up the ladder racing in the mini, junior, and senior divisions. In the process, Drew won many local club, regional, and national championships.

“I just want to thank all the great people at Ford Performance and ThorSport Racing for making this opportunity happen,” said Drew. “ThorSport and their incredible team out of Sandusky, Ohio plays a crucial role in making all this possible and I was privileged to meet and spend some time with them preparing for this race. My dream continues from winning the ARCA Menards West championship with the help of Bob Bruncati to my next big step in making my CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut. I’m thankful to be on this journey and excited to see what comes next.”

The 2021 season was Drew’s first season in the ARCA Menards Series West in the Sunrise Racing No. 9 car. The season ended just shy of the championship that was ultimately decided in a tiebreaker.

Drew returned in 2022 to the No. 6 Sunrise Racing car with Bruncati. Drew led the team to multiple podiums and victories in Bruncati’s farewell ARCA Menards Series West season, which captured him the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West Championship.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race from Nashville Superspeedway is on Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

Thorsport PR