Ankrum singing a sweet tune coming into Nashville

Bright Nashville Lights … Tyler Ankrum is looking to make a big hit on Friday night in “Music City” at Nashville Superspeedway (NSS) as he makes a push for the playoffs. With four races remaining to make the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs, the driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro looks to regain some ground. Ankrum currently resides 15th in the championship standings and hopes that Nashville Superspeedway propels him to his third-career playoff berth.

HRE at NSS ... In the limited return to Nashville Superspeedway, HRE has posted two top 10 finishes at the unique 1.33 concrete oval. The best result came last year when Ankrum and the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro finished seventh at the Rackley Roofing 200. Ankrum will try to replicate and outdo that performance this Friday night.

Season to Date … Through 12 of 16 regular season events, Ankrum and the No. 16 team occupy the 15th position in the championship standings, 72 markers behind the cut line. Ankrum’s season-best result came nine races ago at Circuit of the Americas (fourth) and he has posted three finishes of tenth or better in the 2023 season.

Chassis Selection … Chassis No. 008 will make it’s fourth start of the season at Nashville Superspeedway. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made its last start at World Wide Technology Raceway, where Ankrum would run around the top-10 most of the day, settling for a 16th place finish after an untimely caution.

Tune In … Fox Sports 1 has complete coverage of the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway, beginning with practice and qualifying on Friday at 4:00 pm ET (FS1), followed by the green flag on Friday Night at 8:00 pm ET (FS1). Stay connected with the No. 16 LiUNA! team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Tyler Ankrum Quote on Nashville Superspeedway:

“Nashville is another place where the track is so unique, we really don't experience anything else like it on the circuit. After a two-week break, we kind of hit the reset button and we are more hungry coming back to the track. We have our eyes on the playoffs, but there's still some work to do to get there. We've been having some great SIM sessions and the team has worked super hard to bring fast trucks to the track every week. I am really looking forward to meeting everyone with Local 386 at Nashville this weekend and hope we can come out with a good finish".