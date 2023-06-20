GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEqui pment.com for more information.

- About Arlon Graphics: The history of Arlon is rooted in its customer-centric approach. What was founded in 1958 as a manufacturer of flexible materials (producing products like cork, rubber, and foam) has evolved into a global company manufacturing millions of feet of cast films. Today, Arlon Graphics is owned by FHT, a family-owned investment firm. Headquartered in Southern California, Arlon supplies the wide-format graphics industry around the world. For more information, visit Arlon.com/NA_EN.

- Winner Winner: Grant Enfinger, Jeff Hensley, and the No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team capitalized on a thrilling victory in the last NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway! The near-perfect day was huge for playoffs points, when a gutsy call to stay out at the end of Stage 1 resulted in Enfinger capturing his first stage win of 2023. After contact between two of the race leaders took them out of contention, Enfinger skated by on the low side to take the lead late en route to his second race victory of the season. The victory was his ninth overall - all coming at different tracks (Talladega, Las Vegas, Daytona, Atlanta, Richmond, Martinsville, IRP, Kansas, and now Gateway).

- GMS Secures Milestone Chevrolet Victory: Grant's win at World Wide Technology Raceway was special for many reasons, but perhaps most notably, the victory propelled Team Owner, Maury Gallagher, to the top of the hill amongst Chevrolet teams. With victory no. 44 now in the bank, GMS Racing has officially surpassed Kevin Harvick, Incorporated as the winningest Chevrolet team in NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series history, a spot that was held by KHI since November, 2011.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 344 at Nashville Superspeedway. Grant has driven this chassis three times before, debuting with a 14th place run at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2022 . This year, the chassis has raced at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Grant finished 19th, and at Texas Motor Speedway, where he finished 17th after a late-race incident.

- Hensley at Nashville: Jeff Hensley has competed in 11 prior NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Nashville Superspeedway. Highlights for this track include a set of two poles with Mike Skinner in 2005 and 2007, along with six top-fives and seven top-10 finishes. Hensley's best race result at Nashville is a runner up finish with Brian Scott in 2009.

- $150K Up For Grabs: Nashville will be the site of the final leg of this year's running of the prestigious NASCAR Triple Truck Challenge. Grant Enfinger added his name to the list of "The Trip" winners and pocketed a cool $50,000 bonus by winning at World Wide Technology Raceway. If he can pull off the win at Nashville this weekend, his bonus will rise to a staggering $150,000. Since the program's inception in 2019, GMS Racing drivers have delivered the most wins of any organization with victories from Brett Moffitt (Iowa, 2019), Sheldon Creed (Daytona, 2020; Gateway, 2020; Darlington, 2021), Zane Smith (Dover, 2020), and the most recent winner, Enfinger (Gateway, 2023).

- Cup Series Debut: Following the most recent NCTS race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Grant Enfinger was anticipating to have a couple of weeks off. That was not the case, however, as the veteran driver was called upon to fill-in for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and the sidelined Noah Gragson at Sonoma Raceway. While it was not the way that he would have liked to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut, Grant made the most of the opportunity and enjoyed it with a 26th place finish.

- #FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: With two wins on the year, Enfinger is tied with Zane Smith and Christian Eckes for the series-high victory count. The two wins, in addition to his stage win at Gateway, bring his playoffs points tally up to 11 (second-highest in the league). There are only four races remaining before the start of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs, and the fight for the regular season championship is wide open and up for grabs. Enfinger's massive points day in Gateway leapfrogs him up to third in the standings, where he sits only eight points behind Ty Majeski in second and nine behind championship leader Corey Heim.

- GE Appearances: Fans attending the Rackley Roofing 250 will have an opportunity to meet Grant Enfinger on race day at Nashville Superspeedway:

PBR Stampede Tent | Friday, June 23rd: Enfinger will sign autographs and pose for photo opportunities with Professional Bull Riding riders, João Henrique Lucas and Matt Triplett , at the PBR Stampede Tent in the Nashville Superspeedway Fan Zone from 5:00 PM to 5:30 PM local time.

- From The Drivers Seat: What are your thoughts and expectations heading into the last few races before the playoffs?

“We are heading into the last few races of the regular season with confidence. We are trying to collect as many points as we can so we are in a good spot when the playoffs start, but our main goal is still to win more races. Our GMS Racing guys are building good Chevys, and our No. 23 team is starting to hit our stride. Track position and clean air is important at Nashville so hopefully we can unload close and qualify well. We will have a lot of our friends from Champion Power Equipment in attendance so hopefully we can give them a reason to celebrate."