Jack Wood - No. 51 Rowdy Manufacturing Silverado Craftsman Trucks Nashville Preview

Nashville is a unique track. How do you approach racing there?
“From the first time I went there it was kind of a place that clicked with my driving style. In the Truck Series there is so much
on-throttle time at most the intermediate tracks that we go to, but Nashville is definitely a little different in how you drive it. It’s a place that fits what I do well and ever since the first time I raced there I feel like it’s a place that I understand. I’ve been trying to study up on the things that I’ve done right in the past as well as the things I’ve done wrong and I’m trying to go into this race more prepared than ever -- hopefully it will pay off.”
With Nashville being a concrete track, how does that affect the racing?
“It affects things quite a bit with the way that the rubber goes down and how temperature sensitive it is. I think it makes it fun because the place widens out a lot more over the course of the race compared to other places that we go to and it’s a lot smoother too. I think it creates side-by-side racing, which is better, and it just creates more opportunities to work yourself up through pack. A lot of the other tracks that the Truck Series goes to, track position is important and not that track position isn’t important at Nashville, I just think if you have a fast truck it’s probably going to show a little better than say a track like Texas.”