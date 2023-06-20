Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Nashville Preview

|
How will you approach the final four races of the regular season with currently being below the cutoff?
“Obviously, we need to take it race-by-race, but everyone on this Bama Buggies team knows that we have a goal to accomplish and the only way to accomplish that goal is to go out there and be able to run up front and collect as many points as possible the next four weeks.”
Nashville is a unique track. How do you approach racing there?
“It’s a fun race track that I personally really like. It’s definitely a track that is full of its own challenges. One being that it’s not like our typical ovals, this one is concrete, so in my opinion there is going to be a lot of rubber laid down. By the time we get to our race Friday evening, both Xfinity and Cup will have had hour-long practice sessions after our practice and qualifying. What I remember from last year is that after we got through the first stage, you could run a little bit of the second groove in Turns 1 and 2 and Turns 3 and 4. We preach that track position is key every week, but I think that track position is going to be even more important this week at Nashville.”