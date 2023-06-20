Spencer Boyd and Record Rack Announce ‘Bucks for the Brave’ Charity Events

Today, NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd and long-time partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.), announced the 2023 Bucks for the Brave charity events. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime. And for the first time, Bucks for the Brave will also feature a women-only hunt. The window for nominations will be open on July 4 through September 11, 2023.



“This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with,” mentioned Spencer Boyd. “I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck. What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASACR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”



Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the Fall of 2023. The events will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.



The No. 12 Buck’s for the Brave Silverado will have a number of partners supporting the charitable events that are also on board – Rural King, Ft. Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine, Wrangler National Patriot, Camp Cowboy, Stem Ciders, and Trinity Oaks.



“This is a chance for family and friends to nominate the true heroes in our country. Bucks for the Brave is a way for us to give a little something back, to honor and recognize them for their service,” said Wildlife Marketing Lead, Jodi Cornelison. “I encourage everyone to read all the accounts of these heroes’ lives on our website to better understand how courageous these men and women are, and the sacrifices they have made for us. We are proud to offer Sportman’s Choice® & Record Rack feeds, that help people enjoy the outdoors even more as a restorative and therapeutic activity.”



The Bucks for the Brave Truck will race at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 23 at 8pm ET. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event will be televised on FS1.

Spencer Boyd PR