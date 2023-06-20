Jonathan Shafer Returns to On Point Motorsports to take on Nashville Superspeedway

Jonathan Shafer is set to pilot the #30, Rangeline Group, Toyota Tundra for On Point Motorsports this Friday night at Nashville Superspeedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, ‘Rackley Roofing 200’. Live coverage will be on FS1.

Jonathan made his debut with On Point Motorsports in April at Martinsville Speedway. Since then, he has been looking forward to getting back in the truck to gain more experience in the truck series.

“I’m happy to make my second career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start with On Point Motorsports at Nashville Superspeedway. I’ve been wanting to get back in the truck since the checkered flag fell at Martinsville. I’ve learned a lot there and I want to keep going and build on that momentum to get a good finish. I’m grateful for everyone at On Point Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to race and thankful for Rangeline Group, Raines and Solid Rock Carriers for coming on board to support our efforts.” – Jonathan Shafer

“We are proud to have Jonathan back in our truck and we want to see him succeed and do really well. We’re going to give him the best truck that we can so he can go out there and do a good job. We’re excited to see what he can do in Nashville.” – Steven Lane (Owner, On Point Motorsports)

Rangeline Group has over 30 years of pipeline services experience. They deliver sound results with pride and integrity. From their engineered custom fittings to precision hot and wet tapping services, they respond immediately with fast solutions to minimize business interruption during repair and maintenance.

