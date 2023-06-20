Carson Hocevar - Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Gateway Recap: After a lap one incident two weeks ago in Gateway, Carson Hocevar rebounded for a fourth-place finish. The Michigan-born driver spent most of the early portion of the race repairing damage from the incident. But, he was able to secure stage points in the first stage. In the end, Hocevar’s fourth-place finish marked his fourth top-five finish in a row and advanced him to seventh in the driver's points standings.

Feeling Like a Rockstar: Hocevar enters this weekend at Nashville as the only driver to finish inside the top-five, or top-10, in each of the last four races. Since his 31st-place finish in Kansas, Hocevar has climbed from 16th to 7th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings.

Hocevar on Last Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “It feels so good to be running as good as we are after a shaky start to the year. This truck was beat up after the Lap One incident. So, to be able to leave Gateway with a top-five just shows how hard Phil Gould and our Worldwide Express team works to build fast trucks.”

Hocevar at Nashville Superspeedway: In two starts at Nashville Superspeedway, Hocevar has finished 16th and third, with his best finish coming a year ago. Additionally, Hocevar has qualified 11th and 3rd in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Nashville Superspeedway: “Nashville is a fun track and we had a really quick truck last year. It came down to me, [Ryan] Preece, and Zane [Smith] battling for the win at the end we finished third. We’re coming into Nashville carrying a lot of momentum from the last few races and I’m hoping our speed carries into this weekend.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motrosports PR