Lawless Alan - Toyota 200 Race Recap

Alan On Saturday’s Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “We battled a really free truck for most of the race and kept making big swings at it throughout the day. We were battling inside the top-15 and top-ten at times today but weren’t able to get the finish we deserved. I’m really proud of these guys and the constant work they put in to make these trucks fast each week.”

Race Recap: Lawless Alan was able to show top-15 speed at times throughout the Toyota 200 at Gateway Saturday afternoon. But in the end, Alan would bring his AUTOParkit Silverado home 21st.

The first two stages were relatively calm for Alan and his No. 45 team as they would position themselves inside the top-20 for most of the event. When a caution flag flew with just a few laps left in the first stage, Wally Rogers would call Alan down pit road for four tires and a wedge adjustment. From there, Alan drove up to 18th by the end of the stage and would be able to stay out on track during the stage break. Additionally, Alan would ride steady in the second stage to finish 21st in the penultimate stage.

Although the final stage produced carnage amongst most of the field, Alan was able to steer clear of incidents until a spin with ten laps to go. When the checkered flag flew, Alan crossed the line in 21st-place.

Niece Motorsports PR