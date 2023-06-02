Champaign Urbana Autism Network Partners with Armani Williams

Champaign Urbana Autism Network (CUAN), an autism support and advocacy organization based in Urbana, IL, has partnered with NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series driver Armani Williams. CUAN supports people on the autism spectrum and the community by providing networking, education, training and advocacy, along with promoting awareness and acceptance. It is CUAN’s hope that empowered individuals on the autism spectrum, families, educators, and professionals will be connected to the resources and support they need to create a positive and healthy environment to best allow the individual on the autism spectrum to grow and develop to their full potential as a participating member of their society.

The organization has partnered with Williams, the first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series driver openly diagnosed on the autism spectrum not only to serve as a brand ambassador but will also partner with the Grosse Point, Mich. native in the upcoming Truck Series event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in August.

“It is incredibly humbling to be associated with the Champaign Urbana Autism Network,” said Williams. “Their passion to make a difference in the Autism community is not only inspiring but further gives me additional motivation to continue using my platforms to help unite the worlds of Autism and NASCAR and make a difference for many now and forever.”

The Michigander will make his Truck Series debut at the famed Indianapolis short track as part of a doubleheader racing event with the ARCA Menards Series.

CUAN is honored to partner with Williams, as he embraces his autism and pursues his passion for racing.

"Armani is an example of an individual on the Autism Spectrum who wouldn't let others confine him or his abilities,” said Julie Duvall, CUAN president. "His 'Tell me I can't and I will show you I can' philosophy

has been proven time and again in the racing world.”

The TSport 200 on August 11, 2023, will signify CUAN’s inaugural foray into NASCAR and is the latest partner with a focus on the autism spectrum to partner with the popular rookie driver.

"It takes a village to make a change,” offered Dr. Daniel Fox, CEO of CUAN. "Together CUAN and Armani Williams will lead the way to autism acceptance in our community.

“CUAN shares Armani's inspiring commitment to give attention and a voice to Autism awareness which includes acceptance, understanding, inclusion, continuing education, employment and independence. We wish him the best of luck in the upcoming race.”

As part of their inaugural Truck Series campaign, the Champaign Urbana Autism Network is offering the decklid on William’s truck for race friends to put their name for the 17th Truck Series race of the season with a minimum CUAN donation of $25.00 beginning June 1, 2023 – August 1, 2023.

Donations can be made here.

Williams, 23, graduated to the Truck Series after stints in the premier ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West and the Canadian-based NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

For additional information on Champaign Urbana Autism Network, please visit cuautismnetwork.org, like them on Facebook (Champaign-Urbana Autism Network), Linkedin and follow them on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

For more on Armani Williams, please visit teamarmaniracing.com, like him on Facebook (Team Armani Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@TeamArmaniRacin).

The TSport 200 (200 laps | 201 miles) is the 17th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. The one-day show begins with practice on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. Qualifying kicks off immediately following practice at 4:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 9:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

