Dye - Gateway Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
2023 NASCAR Truck Series Stats
Starts: 11; Best start: 10th; Best finish: 13th (Kansas I); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 19th

Chassis History
Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 in St. Louis. Although this truck hasn't been raced at Gateway before, it has been driven to one win before with Zane Smith at Dover Motor Speedway. Daniel has competed with this chassis twice this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he finished 16th, and later at Texas Motor Speedway, where he finished 25th.

Rookie of the Year
Daniel's 19th place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway was the fifth-highest finish of the drivers that make up the current rookie class. In the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points standings, Dye runs fourth, 89 points behind leading candidate Nick Sanchez and 19 points behind his teammate, Rajah Caruth, in third.

Daniel Dye Quote

You've never raced at Gateway before, but are there any tracks that you have raced at before that seem similar?

“I’m looking forward to getting to a new track that’s similar to some of the tracks that I’ve been to before. I like to think that Gateway is pretty similar to Milwaukee, which I’ve raced at a couple of times in the ARCA Menards Series for GMS Racing. It’s going to be good to get to a track that has a little bit of a short track feel, but where still aerodynamics are still important. I’m happy to get our No. 43 LiftedTrucksForSale.com Chevrolet out onto the racetrack for our first race with them as a partner of ours!”

