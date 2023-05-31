Bayley Currey - Toyota 200 Race Advance

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: After qualifying eighth in his second race of the season, Bayley Currey brought home a 13th-place finish at Charlotte. Currey kept his No. 41 Unishippers Silverado inside the top-15 for most of the night. His 13th-place finish on Friday was enough to move the No. 41 up to 14th in the owner’s championship standings.



Currey on Last Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “It was great to return to Charlotte and drive one of these Niece Motorsports Silverados last week. I was able to continue building on my confidence throughout the race and felt good at the end; just couldn’t get a long-run in the final stage until the final one. I’m thankful to be able to drive this Unishippers Silverado and I’m looking forward to seeing how we stack up in Gateway.”



Currey at World Wide Technology Raceway: Saturday’s Toyota 200 will mark Bayley Currey’s first start at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Currey on Saturday’s Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “I’ve never raced a truck in Gateway before so I’m excited to get there. It’s a tricky track, so I think practice on Friday will be very important not just for us, but everyone.”



On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR