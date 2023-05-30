Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks WWTR Preview

Do you enjoy racing at World Wide Technology Raceway?

“Gateway is a track that I’ve had success at and run well at, so I’m excited to go back there. I don’t know what it is about that track -- I just really like the feel of it and how you have to race it from a driver’s standpoint. It’s a really neat race track with having two different corners and both ends of the race track being completely opposite. I like to think Turns 1 and 2 race like a short track and we are shifting down there, then Turns 3 and 4 race like a traditional mile race track, like a Loudon. Aero is really important and makes it hard to pass. You need to qualify well and do everything you can to keep your track position. I’m excited to go there in a KBM truck and see what we can do.”

Is it important to end this five-week stretch of races with a strong run headed into two weeks off?

“We are coming to the end of a five-week stretch where there have been some bumps in the road, but it is crucial to end on a high note. You want to have some momentum going into a couple weeks off and then be ready to make a push to get into the playoffs in the final four weeks of the regular season. We just need to execute and have a good day on Saturday.”

How do you prepare for the heat that you’ll experience this weekend?