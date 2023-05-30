Zane Smith and the No. 38 ARRMA Ford F-150 Team World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Smith has an impressive record at the flat oval. He has three top-10 finishes in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the track and one pole in the truck. Smith made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the track last season and finished 17th. Smith’s best truck series finish at WWT Raceway is fifth. CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON: “This is always a favorite race of ours. We’ve had fast trucks with Todd and now with Zane, but we always find a little trouble that takes us out of winning. We want to change that this weekend.” DRIVER ZANE SMITH: “It’s always cool to have ARRMA on the Ford F-150. They are just making killer schemes, and this is another one. The fans voted for it and the RC world is a big one and passionate. I started off racing RC cars and we just want to get more fans involved. “We’re going to Gateway looking for more wins. This regular season in the truck series comes to an end quickly. It’s a matter of getting wins for us to collect playoff points.”