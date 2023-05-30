Rajah Caruth to Debut Special "Born Driven" Paint Scheme at WWT Raceway

GMS Racing and the Wendell Scott Foundation are proud to unveil a special paint scheme for Rajah Caruth in a cooperative effort to promote the debut of a new children's book, Born Driven. Caruth will race the book-inspired paint scheme on his No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RST in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Born Driven is based on the true story of the first African-American NASCAR Driver and Team Owner, Wendell Scott. The book follows Scott as a young boy facing the challenges of growing up in the South trying to chase his dream of becoming a professional race car driver. The uplifting story will teach children how having the persistence and willingness to make a difference can overcome seemingly impossible feats.

"In honor of my grandfather, Wendell Scott, I'm excited to introduce a new generation to his legacy as the first African American NASCAR Driver and Team Owner. As part of the mission of the Wendell Scott Foundation, our hope is that Born Driven will inspire today's youth with the message that anything is possible with enough drive and willpower." said Warrick Scott, CEO of the Wendell Scott Foundation.

Currently in a pre-sale phase, Born Driven will be made available for purchase at book retailers nationwide by late November, just in time for it to be the perfect Christmas gift idea for young race fans. A portion of all sales will be donated to the Wendell Scott Foundation, which provides job-skill training, STEM education opportunities, and mentoring to at-risk and underprivileged youth. Pre-orders can be made online at all major book retailers such as Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Amazon, Simon & Schuster, and more.

Joining Caruth as featured associate partners for Saturday's race at World Wide Technology Raceway will be iconic fashion retailer, Neiman Marcus; local Missouri-based HBCU, Lincoln University; and the racetrack's own Confluence Music Festival.

“It’s a true honor to represent the Scott name and Foundation every race weekend, and to do it specifically this weekend with the release of Born Driven, is a blessing! When I was a kid, I would always try to read as many NASCAR-related books as I could. I think it’s pretty obvious to say that reading those helped fuel my passion for the sport. I just couldn’t get enough of them. So to me, having a children’s book about Wendell Scott is really cool, and I think it will hopefully help to bring some young eyes into the mix. The Wendell Scott Foundation has done such a great job with showing kids that there are so many possibilities out there, which is something I admire very deeply. I also can’t wait to return to WWT Raceway with a little bit of vengeance in mind. We’ve clearly got the speed in our team and I think this type of track will suit us, so I’m excited for it.” exclaimed Caruth.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to the greater St. Louis area for the twelfth round of the 2023 season at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 3rd. Live coverage of the Toyota 200 will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 (TV), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and Sirius XM NASCAR (Channel 90) at 1:30 PM ET. Follow GMS Racing on social media for continued partner updates and announcements.

GMS Racing PR