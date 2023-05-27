Bayley Currey - NC Education Lottery 200 Race Recap

Currey On Friday’s Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Overall, I think it was great to get back in the Unishippers Silverado at an intermediate track. I feel that I continued to learn throughout the race and we were in a good spot come the end. I hope we can continue to build on what we have and come back with a good showing in Gateway next weekend.”

Race Recap: Bayley Currey’s return the the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series provided a 14th-place finish and a lot of learning opportunities. Currey started the day by setting the ninth-quickest practice time and backing it up with an eight-place qualifying effort.

But, once the race began the top-ten speed began to fade. Currey fell just outside the top-ten and continued to ride there for a majority of the NC Education Lottery 200 in Charlotte. He was able to hold on for a 12th-place finish in the first stage and an 18th-place finish in the second stage; both went caution-free.

In the final stage, business picked up and the cautions began to fly throughout the segment. Fortunately for the Texas-born driver, he was able to make it through each incident unscathed. In the end, Currey brought home a 13th-place finish and advanced the No. 41 Unishippers Silverado to 14th in the owner’s championship.

Niece Motorsports PR