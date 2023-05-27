GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Post-Race Quote: “We had a pretty sporty Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado. So in stage one we were tight on the balance. We didn’t have the best pitstop. I drove my tail off and did what we could. Nice to have a decent recovery. It was nice to get stage points early. I have some stuff I need to work on. We will just keep on digging. I would like to thank Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, all of my partners, including Alpinestar, Butler Built Seats, Bell Racing, and ShadyRays. Thank you to all the men and women on my No. 24 Chevrolet do such a great job. I feel really good about St. Louis and we will get some revenge there.”