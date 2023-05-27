Late-Race Rally Ends with 16th-Place Finish for Chase Purdy

After qualifying 13th and finishing 13th in each of the first two stages of Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, crew chief Jimmy Villeneuve made a fuel-only pit call early in the Final Stage to improve track position and save his final set of sticker tires for later in the race.

The Bama Buggies Silverado was the first truck off pit lane and put Chase Purdy on point for the restart with 45 laps remaining in the event. Unfortunately, the truck behind Purdy had a bad restart and was unable to give him a push and he found himself three-wide in the middle lane and fell back to the 15th position by the time the next caution occurred eight laps later.

Purdy was running just inside the top 20 when the fifth and final caution occurred with 30 laps remaining in the event. Villeneuve summoned his young driver to pit road for the final set of Goodyear tires and the No. 4 Chevrolet would line up on the top of the 15th row for the ensuing restart with 24 laps remaining.