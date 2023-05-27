Saturday, May 27

Jack Wood Finishes 18th at Charlotte

NASCAR Truck Series News
Making his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start in nearly two months, Jack Wood qualified 10th for Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Eberlestock Silverado fired off a little free in the early stages and Wood would fall outside the top 20.
 
A speedy stop by the pit crew early in the Final Stage advanced the No. 51 team into the top 20 with just under 50 laps remaining in the event. Wood would remain just inside the top 20 for the remainder of the event, ultimately coming home in the 18th position.
 
The California native will be back in the No. 51 Silverado next week at World Wide Technology Raceway, marking the first time this year that he will be in the truck for back-to-back races on the schedule.
 
 
Jack Wood, Driver of the No. 51 Eberlestock Chevrolet:
Talk about your race.
“It was a tough night for us. As the race went on, Brian (Pattie, crew chief) made some good changes, and we got better. This isn't where we want to be running and this is one of the nights where we’ll go home and think about a lot of things and figure out what we can do better. Not much we can do about it now, we just need to move onto the next one. The good thing for me is I have a pretty good stretch of races where hopefully we can build some momentum. I think Gateway should go well.” 
 
North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Recap:
 
  • Ben Rhodes won Friday's N.C. Education Lottery 200. It was his first Truck Series victory of 2023 and the seventh of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Corey Heim finished second, while Dean Thompson, Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five.
  • There were five cautions for 32 laps and 12 lead changes among five drivers.
 
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner Point Standings:
 
The No. 51 team fell one spot to second in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series owner point standings. With five races remaining in the regular season, they sit 22 tallies behind the No. 11 team.

KBM PR

