Jack Wood Finishes 18th at Charlotte

Making his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start in nearly two months, Jack Wood qualified 10th for Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Eberlestock Silverado fired off a little free in the early stages and Wood would fall outside the top 20.

A speedy stop by the pit crew early in the Final Stage advanced the No. 51 team into the top 20 with just under 50 laps remaining in the event. Wood would remain just inside the top 20 for the remainder of the event, ultimately coming home in the 18th position.