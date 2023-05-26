Toyota Racing - NCTS Charlotte Pole Quote - Tanner Gray

TANNER GRAY, No. 15 Black’s Tire Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Starting Position: 1st

What does it mean to you to secure your first pole?

“It’s really cool to get my first career pole. Being in a Toyota makes it even better. Last year, I felt like I gave up a little bit in qualifying, so I worked coming into this weekend to make sure that we maximized everything we could and felt like we did that. I was a little bit worried about my coming to green, but I guess it was better than what I thought. Going into tonight, I feel like the track is going to change a lot. We need to be decisive on what we need going into it and try to keep our track position and get good stage points. Obviously, being eighth only 21 to the cut – we need to build that buffer. We’ve put ourselves in a great position to do it.”

TRD PR