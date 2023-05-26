Young’s Motorsports Charlotte Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

|
Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): Derm Dude™
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Tyler Young
2023 Driver Points Position: 27th
2023 Owner Points Position: 34th
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at, Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 11th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.
No. 151: This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Boyd will make his 150th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 97th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Derm Dude™ as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.
Derm Dude™, the disruptive men’s grooming brand redefining the marketplace for all things ‘Beard, Body, and Tattoo’ will make its debut with Boyd in the fourth Truck Series race of the season.
Derm Dude™ is a disruptor in the men’s grooming industry. With a strong focus on all things beard, body, and tattoo, Derm Dude™ is committed to developing products with power-packed performance ingredients that deliver mega results every time.
Derm Dude’s newest Happy Sack Nut Love Cooling Cream scent is called Sweet Whiskey, which will be available at the Derm Dude booth, along with customer favorites like Morning Woodsy, MVP and Coconut Rush.
The men’s grooming brand will be honoring those who have sacrificed this Memorial Day by converting their regular Derm Dude logo into a stars and stripes theme on the hood of the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado of Young’s Motorsports.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Track Stats: Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will mark Boyd’s sixth start at the 1.5-mile speedway.
In his five previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 20th after starting 27th in the 2017 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 for MAKE Motorsports.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway; Boyd has made 56 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.7.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 97 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.0.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Derm Dude™ Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.
Saturday will be his first tango with Charlotte Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.
Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th, 21st and 23rd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 13th place with Tyler Dipple on May 17, 2019.
The 19 previous starts at America's Home for Racing with 200 miles of wheel-to-wheel excitement as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series kicks off Memorial Day weekend’s triple-header have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.2 and an average finish of 24.7.
Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 436 starts from 52 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finishing position of 21.4.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:
On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Excited to have Derm Dude™ back on board our No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST at America’s Home for Racing on Friday night.
“Charlotte is a very technical intermediate race track, but I’m hoping that we can find a good balance during practice and qualifying that will allow us to contend for a solid finish for everyone at Young’s Motorsports.”