BlueSprig Partners with Armani Williams and G2G Racing for Charlotte Truck Series Race

BlueSprig, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment services to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) will support Armani Williams in Friday night’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Williams, the first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series driver openly diagnosed on the autism spectrum will make his second Truck Series start this season and first at Charlotte driving the No. 46 Toyota Tundra Pro for G2G Racing.

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment services to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, BlueSprig is a nationwide provider of ABA treatment with 140 plus locations.

Friday night’s 11th Truck Series race of the season will mark BlueSprig's second foray in NASCAR. They first partnered with Williams for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 1.

“There are not words to express how appreciative I am to everyone at BlueSprig for their continued support and belief in me as a driver to partner with G2G Racing for such an instrumental Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Williams.

“BlueSprig provides so many wonderful services available to those in need, I am honored to have the opportunity to represent them during this Memorial Day weekend and look forward to a productive race with my G2G Racing team.”

BlueSprig is equally excited about the 134 laps that await their driver on Friday night just at the 1.5-mile track nestled just outside Charlotte, N.C.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Armani, as he has an amazing story to tell, and has been an inspiration to not only our organization but for many families across the country,” said Jason Owen, CEO and President of BlueSprig.

“We share and celebrate Armani's passion for raising awareness around autism spectrum disorder. It will be an exciting moment to watch Armani race the BlueSprig truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and we look forward to supporting him as he lives out his racing dream.”

Guaranteed to make his Charlotte Truck Series debut, Williams, a native of Grosse Point, Michigan is looking forward to building his relationship with his G2G Racing team and contend for a strong finish.

“I am very happy to compete in the Truck Series that a lot of the team consider their home track,” added Williams. “I am appreciative of the opportunity to return to G2G Racing after pairing with them earlier this year at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I am confident we can continue to build on our communication that will reward with a competitive finish for everyone at BlueSprig and those who continue to support my racing endeavors.”

Before turning his concentration towards his Truck Series duties, Williams will participate in an autograph session with his No. 46 BlueSprig Toyota Tundra Pro on display on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the soon-to-be newest BlueSprig office located at 2407 Plantation Center Drive, Matthews, N.C. 28105.

Jessica Cloutier, senior vice president of operational support at BlueSprig explained why it was important to expand BlueSprig’s presence in the Carolinas.

“As we expand BlueSprig’s footprint in the Carolinas, it’s incredibly important to us that we create an atmosphere of support, resources and understanding for families and children who are impacted by autism spectrum disorder,” added Cloutier.

“Through this event, we are providing an opportunity for our clients, families and fans alike to meet Armani and be inspired by his story and success.”

Williams, 23, graduated to the Truck Series after stints in the premier ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West and the Canadian-based NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

He will make his sixth Truck Series start of his career in the 20th annual event.

For additional information on BlueSprig, please visit bluesprigautism.com

For more on Armani Williams, please visit teamarmaniracing.com, like him on Facebook (Team Armani Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@TeamArmaniRacin).

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 11th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. The two-day show begins with practice on Friday, May 26 from 1:35 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. Qualifying kicks off immediately following practice at 2:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

Armini Williams PR