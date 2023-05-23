Lawless Alan - NC Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

North Wilkesboro Recap: North Wilkesboro was a step in the right direction for Lawless Alan and the No. 45 AUTOChargit team. After being nestled deep in the field for the first half of the race, Alan made his way inside the top-20, navigating his way through accidents, to finish 19th.

Alan on Last Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: “I’m proud of our guys for powering through the day and allowing us to rebound to a decent finish. We all learned a lot throughout the weekend with how to run the track and how I wanted the truck to feel, and it showed. At the end of the day, this top-20 is a step in the right direction and we’ll head into Charlotte trying to get more.”

Alan at Charlotte Motor Speedway: In just one start at NASCAR’s home track, Lawless Alan finished 22nd after starting the race in 33rd.

Alan on Friday’s Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Charlotte is a fun track for the whole industry since it’s practically in our backyards. Fortunately, we’ve been able to show a lot of speed at the 1.5-mile tracks so far this year and I hope that remains true in Charlotte. Niece Motorsports always brings great trucks to Charlotte and I’m hoping to improve on my result from last year.

Honoring a Hero: Team owner Al Niece, a United States Marine Corps veteran, selected a fallen military member to appear on the passenger side of each truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Horner from the US Navy will ride alongside Alan’s No. 45 Silverado Friday night as we pay tribute to the ones who paid the ultimate price for freedom. Horner served in the US Navy for four years and was deployed in Vietnam in July of 1967, serving until his death on November 1, 1967.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

Niece Motorsports PR