Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Charlotte Preview

You’ve had three top-10 finishes on mile-and-half tracks this year. Are you looking forward to Friday?

“I’m excited to get to Charlotte and the chance to race on another mile-and-a-half track. We’ve shown a lot of speed and we’ve had some good runs on those types of tracks this year. Our most recent one, I thought we had a truck capable of winning and just some unfortunate things happened. Hoping to change some of that luck around and have a good weekend!”

Is the Charlotte race one of the bigger races on the Truck Series schedule?

“Charlotte is always a big one because everyone wants to win at home. This race is in everybody’s back yard and to win this one it would be really special. It makes a statement to go out and win in front of everybody in your back yard. I’ll have a lot of family and friends at the track so this will be a big weekend for us.”

Does the first race of the Triple Truck Challenge make it an even bigger race?