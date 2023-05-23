Jack Wood - No. 51 Eberlestock Silverado Craftsman Trucks Charlotte Preview

Get to Know Jack: Jack Wood will make his fourth start for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) behind the wheel of the No. 51 Eberlestock Chevrolet in Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Wood has finished inside the top 10 in two of his first three Truck Series starts this season, including recording a career-best ninth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in his most recent outing. Wood has two prior Truck Series starts at Charlotte, with a best result of 15th coming in the 2021 event. Wood, who will make a total of 13 Truck Series starts this season, will be behind the wheel of the No. 51 Silverado for the next four events on the schedule including Friday night. The first three events are all part of the 2023 Triple Truck Challenge in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. For the races at Charlotte, World Wide Technology Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway only points earning drivers in the Truck Series are eligible to participate in those events, with each event having extra money on the line. If a driver wins one of the three races they will earn a $50,000 bonus, if they win two of the three races, they will earn a $150,000 bonus and if the same driver is able to win all three races, they will earn a $500,000 bonus. In its four year history, no driver has won all three races. Eberlestock, an outdoor apparel and tactical gear company, will be the primary sponsor on Wood’s Chevrolet Friday night at Charlotte. As part of the NASCAR Salutes program The No. 51 Silverado will be sporting a special patriotic paint scheme with a black and white American-flag on the rear quarter panels and bedtop. The truck will have associate sponsorship from the Green Beret Foundation and Montana Knife Company. Wood will be wearing a specially painted Eberlestock/Green Beret Foundation helmet that fans will have a chance to enter to win after he uses it in the race. From their original roots in the radical design of Olympic class biathlon racing rifles to current projects, Eberlestock has shown the world how much performance should be expected of outdoor gear. They have always been a pioneer and a leader, not a follower. For the hunter, the tactical operator, the shooting sports, or the hardcore adventure outdoorsman, they invite you to explore our current designs. You’ll find something that you can really use — use it hard, and use it well. And they’ll be excited to show you what’s around the next corner. Check them out at www.eberlestock.com . Wood will be pulling double duty on Friday, competing in the ARCA Menards Series event in the No. 6 for Rev Racing prior to the Truck Series race. The California native has one top five and three top-10 finishes with an average result of 11.8 across four starts with Rev Racing this season and currently ranks third in the point standings, 14 points behind Jesse Love. He has one prior ARCA start at Charlotte, a sixth-place finish in 2021. In addition to his part-time schedules in the Truck and ARCA Series, Wood has been running a limited schedule in the TA2 Series. Wood captured the pole and brought home the victory at Sonoma Raceway in late April. Veteran crew chief Brian Pattie is calling the shots for the No. 51 team this year in his first season at KBM after spending the last 14 seasons atop the pit box in the NASCAR Cup Series. It took the veteran signal caller just two races to get his first win at KBM, winning with KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In the Cup Series, his drivers produced six wins, nine poles, 57 top-five and 131 top-10 finishes across 528 starts. In 2012, he guided Clint Bowyer to three victories and a runner-up finish in the Cup Series championship standings. In 2017, he guided Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to two wins and a berth in the playoffs. The Florida native has also recorded 11 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and he now has two wins as a crew chief in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Friday night will be Pattie’s first time atop the pit box for a Truck Series race at Charlotte. He won the fall Cup Series race at Charlotte in 2012 with Bowyer. He also crew chiefed 14 races at Charlotte in the Xfinity Series, with a best result of second coming with Kyle Busch in 2003. The No. 51 team currently leads the Craftsman Truck Series owner’s point standings by 13 tallies over the No. 11 team. Over the first 10 races, they have recorded one win, one pole, 163 laps led, five top-five and eight top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 7.6. After Wood finishes his four-race stretch, Kyle Busch will return to the No. 51 Silverado at Pocono Raceway.