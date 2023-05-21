Ross Chastain - Tyson 250 Race Recap

Race Recap: Similar to Niece Motorsports teammate, Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain took part in the late model races earlier in the week at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Chastain, who struggled with the handling of the car for most of the weekend, finished 19th in practice, 12th in qualifying, and 9th in the race.



Chastain was able to move his Worldwide Express Silverado into the top-ten early in the first stage and ride there for a majority of the segment. As the Goodyear Racing tires began to lose grip, Chastain's experience showed as he navigated his way through the field until a caution flew late in Stage One. After pitting under this yellow, Chastain would finish the stage in 14th.



The second stage provided more of the same for the No. 41 team as a caution would fly with five laps remaining in the stage to create a one-lap shootout to the stage finish. Chastain would collect stage points in this stage with an eighth-place finish.



In the end, Chastain avoided carnage with some of the front-runners to bring his bright-blue machine home in ninth, while falling the 15th in the Owner's championship standings.



Chastain on Saturday's Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: "We fought all day with lots of adjustments from the WWEX Racing crew on pit road. We were tight from the time we unloaded in practice through qualifying and to the race; we were just never able to get the turn we wanted in the center of the corner. We got it freed up in different parts of the corner, but never that true center-roll that the guys I was racing around had. A simple answer to a complex problem but I know Mike [Hillman Jr.] and the Niece Motorsports guys will be able to fix that in the future."

Niece Motorsports PR