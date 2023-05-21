Carson Hocevar - Tyson 250 Race Recap

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: "I think it's incredible that NASCAR came back to this venue and the green flag racing was a lot of fun. I wish we would've gotten more long-runs late in the race because I think we had something for [Kyle] Larson. But, we led laps, almost qualified on pole, and were one of the best trucks here, so that says big things about our Worldwide Express team this season."

Race Recap: Carson Hocevar started off the weekend by setting the fastest lap in practice and followed it up with a second-place run in qualifying. After running both the ASA Super Late Model and CARS Tour Pro Late Model races at North Wilkesboro earlier in the week, Hocevar had some of the most laps at the historic track.



When the green flag waved to begin the Tyson 250, Hocevar fell in line behind pole-sitter, Corey Heim, and rode there before he took the lead on lap 44. A late caution in Stage One would create various strategy calls throughout the field and Phil Gould directed the No. 42 down pit road for tires, resulting in the fifth-place finish in the stage.



Stage Two created a very similar scenario with another late yellow flag flying while Hocevar runs inside the top-five. But, Hocevar would use the outside line on the restart to secure a second-place finish in the second stage.



The final stage created carnage throughout the field as six cautions were thrown in the final 110 laps of the race. Ultimately, Hocevar would finish 4th at North Wilkesboro Speedway, his second top-five in as many weeks.

Niece Motorsports PR