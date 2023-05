Chase Purdy was running just outside the top 10 when a late-race caution set up the final round of pit stops with just under 30 laps remaining. While on pit road, a pit gun malfunctioned causing the No. 4 team to lose several spots on pit road. After restating outside the top 20 with 23 laps remaining, Purdy battled his way forward and would end the race with a hard-fought eighth-place finish.

The top-10 finish was Purdy’s career-best fifth of the season.