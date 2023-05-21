NCTS: Kyle Larson wins Truck series race in overtime at North Wilkesboro

Kyle Larson won Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway.



Larson pulled away from the field after a overtime restart to win the first Truck series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996.



Driver No. 7 led 138 of the 252 laps in his Spire Motorsports truck. For Larson, this marks his third career win in the Truck series.



“It was a really fun track there, especially in the truck where you can use the apron and such at both ends,” Larson said following his win on Saturday. “I had a good time. That was a lot of fun on the long runs.”



Rounding out the top five were Ty Majeski in second, Matt DiBenedetto in third, Carson Hocevar in fourth and Bubba Wallace in fifth.



“Yeah, we just missed it today,” Ty Majeski, who finished runner-up on Saturday said. “Sometimes when you’re in the back with nothing to lose, you make gutsy calls, jumping on two tires there and we were just able to hold off guys who put four tires on.”



Ty Majeski, who finished second ended his streak of back-to-back finishes of 25th or worse.



Rounding out the top ten were Corey Heim in sixth, Matt Crafton in seventh, Chase Purdy in eighth, Ross Chastain in ninth and Grant Enfinger in tenth.



Saturday’s Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway featured 12 cautions consisting of 81 laps and six different lead changes.



After 10 races, Corey Heim leads in the points standings with seven points over Ty Majeski in second.



The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Charlotte Motor Soeedway next Friday, May 26th at 8:30p.m. Eastern on FS1.



Stage 1 Winner: Corey Heim

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson

Race Winner: Kyle Larson