Young’s Motorsports North Wilkesboro Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt Primary Partner(s): Race Face Digital Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Joe Lax 2023 Driver Points Position: 25th 2023 Owner Points Position: 35th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: He’s Back!: This weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Willow Park, Texas native Kaden Honeycutt as the driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second time in 2023. Honeycutt had an impressive showing in his Young’s Motorsports debut last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, where he qualified on speed in 24th position and fought throughout the 158-lap race for a lead-lap 10th-place finish. The result was a season-best for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team. About Kaden: Kaden Honeycutt is 19 years old and resides in Aledo, TX. Kaden started racing in 2012 in the Bandolero Division compiling multiple wins throughout Alabama and Texas. In 2016 he moved into the INEX Legend Car Young Lions Division where he visited victory lane multiple times. In 2017 he advanced to the INEX Pro Series where he won the Las Vegas Bullring Showdown. 2017 also saw Honeycutt competing in the Pro Truck Series that included the 2017 Pro Truck, Snowball Derby event at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway. From 2018 to 2020, he graduated to the ARCA Menards Series, as well as competing in select Super Late Model and IMCA Dirt Modified events. Over the past two seasons, he has participated in the CARS Tours Late Model program, picking up three victories, while also continuing to compete in select IMCA Dirt Modified events. Last year, he advanced to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series where he amassed one top-10 and three top-15 finishes. This season, he has continued a limited Truck Series program, while also competing in select CARS Tour events. Welcome Aboard: This weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Young’s Motorsports and Honeycutt welcome Race Face Digital as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023. Race Face Digital (RFD) is a community for race fans and collectors to collect, buy, sell and trade digital collectible racing cards. RFD is designed to give all grassroots racers in all series a chance to promote their brand and connect with fans in the digital world all at an affordable price. Fans and collectors will be able to collect, sell and trade digital cards all while supporting your favorite drivers and teams. And Fan Enrollment is always free! Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Stats: Entering North Wilkesboro, Honeycutt has 15 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best ninth-place finish twice, most recently at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track where he finished ninth after starting third in the WEATHERGUARD Truck Race on Dirt for Roper Racing. In 2023 alone, Honeycutt has delivered two top-10 finishes in six starts. Since 2021, he has carried an average finish of 20.3. Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series North Wilkesboro Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Tyson 250 will mark Honeycutt’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the historic North Carolina race track. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the North Wilkesboro Speedway: The Mooresville, N.C.-based team will make its first Truck Series start at the 0.625-mile short track during the 10th Truck Series race of the season on May 20th. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 433 starts from 52 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finishing position of 21.4. Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeycutt as crew chief of the No. 20 Race Face Digital Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax. He will be crew chief in his 105th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 104 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes to his resume. Saturday will be his first tango with North Wilkesboro Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaden Honeycutt, please like him on Facebook (Kaden Honeycutt Racing) and follow him on Instagram (kadenhoneycutt10) and Twitter (@KadenWHoneycutt). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kaden Honeycutt Pre-Race Quote: On North Wilkesboro Speedway: “I can’t say how excited I am to run at this historic race track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Having experience last year in the Cars Tour will definitely help me going into this weekend. “The great run at Darlington we had only gives me a lot of confidence for North Wilkesboro and maybe we can race to another top-10. Thank you to Tony Valento and Race Face Digital for coming on board this weekend to make it happen. “Thank you also to all my supporters along this crazy journey!”