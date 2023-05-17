GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: North Wilkesboro Speedway

|
North Wilkesboro Speedway Stats
- Daniel Dye will make his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at North Wilkesboro on Saturday.
- Southern Super Series Starts: 1; Best start: 13th; Best finish: 17th (2022)
2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats
- Starts: 9; Best start: 10th; Best finish: 13th (Kansas I); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 19th
- About Champion Container Corporation: Founded in 1968, Champion Container has evolved into the premier general line packaging container distributor in the Northeast. From our seven strategically based locations we provide packaging container solutions to our valued domestic and international customers.
We serve a diverse customer base in the chemical, flavors and fragrances, paint, cosmetic, food, agricultural, and pharmaceutical industries. Small, medium, and Fortune 500 companies rely on Champion to deliver quality and service at a competitive price. Our strength, "just in time” shipments, is the value added provided through our own fleet of trucks and significant investment in inventory.
Our knowledgeable sales representatives and customer service associates have the expertise required to provide packaging guidance and solutions for the most unique and demanding projects. Companies rely on us to be their technical source in the ever-changing packaging container landscape. For more information, please visit www.championcontainer.com.
- Chassis History/Info: Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 335 at North Wilkesboro. The chassis has a best finish of third place which was posted by Sheldon Creed in 2021, and last competed at Martinsville Speedway in April, where Daniel finished 31st after a late-race spin.
- NASCAR Day Giveathon: Fans will have a unique opportunity to have their names placed on the bed top of Daniel Dye's No. 43 Chevrolet this weekend as part of The NASCAR Foundation's 75-hour Giveathon. Donations of $25 or more made within the first 24 hour period starting Tuesday, May 16th at 5:00 PM ET through Wednesday, May 17th at 5:00 PM ET will be tallied up and represented on all GMS Racing entries at North Wilkesboro. Donations can be made here.
- Racetrack Revival: In August of 2022, Dye raced a Super Late Model in the Southern Super Series as part of North Wilkesboro's "Racetrack Revival" that saw the track rise from the ashes in preparation for this historic weekend. Daniel would start from the 13th position and finish in 17th in his first start at the 0.625-mile short track.
- Mental Health Awareness Month: Daniel Dye has partnered with NASCAR to promote Mental Health Awareness Month throughout the month of May. The Race To Stop Suicide will play a key role in these initiatives, and several pieces of content around the topic will be posted via Daniel's social media handles.
- Sunoco Rookie Battle: Dye's 19th place finish at Darlington Raceway was the third best result of the contenders vying for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. The driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet remains fourth in rookie standings, 93 points behind leader Nick Sanchez and 24 points behind teammate Rajah Caruth in third.
- From the Driver's Seat: Last year, you were able to race a Super Late Model around North Wilkesboro when the track was revived. How can you take that experience and translate it to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this weekend?
“It definitely doesn't hurt that we ran a Super Late Model there last year! I wasn't able to get the finish that we were hoping for, but to be able to feel the surface and get a general sense on the grip that this track has was a good thing. I'm looking forward to our first primary race with Champion Container on our No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet this weekend; the truck looks great and I'm thankful to have their support in front of a large viewing audience in person and on FOX.”
GMS Racing PR